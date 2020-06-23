Okinawa Marks 75th War-End Anniversary with Peace Pledge

Newsfrom Japan

Itoman, Okinawa Pref., June 23 (Jiji Press)--Residents in Okinawa Prefecture renewed their pledge for peace at an annual memorial service for those who died in the Battle of Okinawa, on the 75th anniversary on Tuesday of the end of the fierce ground battle in the final phase of World War II.

During the memorial service, sponsored by the Okinawa prefectural government and held in the Peace Memorial Park in the Mabuni district in Itoman, Okinawa, participants observed a minute of silence for the war dead from noon (3 a.m. GMT). Mabuni was the last grueling battlefield during the Battle of Okinawa.

The number of participants at the ceremony was reduced sharply to 161 from 5,000 in usual years and seats were arranged with some distance from each other as part of measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

At the ceremony, Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki read out a peace declaration.

Tamaki urged the world to share "the heart of Okinawa" of handing down lessons learned from the Battle of Okinawa correctly to the next generations and aspiring for peace, in order not to allow memories of war to be forgotten.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]