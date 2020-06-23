Tokyo Newly Confirms 31 People with Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--Thirty-one cases of the novel coronavirus were newly confirmed in Tokyo on Tuesday, the metropolitan government reported.

The daily figure in the Japanese capital topped 30 for the first time in two days. Five of the people who newly tested positive for the virus were linked to nightlife districts, including facilities with hospitality services.

Also on Tuesday, the metropolitan government said that it had counted three extra infection cases mistakenly. The cumulative infection number in Tokyo stands at 5,840 after correction.

In Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, three people were newly confirmed with the virus. Two of them are a girl attending an elementary school in Ichikawa and her elder sister at a junior high school in the same city in the prefecture.

The sisters are relatives of a male student whose infection with the coronavirus was announced on Monday. He attends a Tokyo high school. The Ichikawa city government has decided to shut the elementary and junior high schools until Friday and conduct polymerase chain reaction tests for the virus on the girls' classmates.

