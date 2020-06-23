LDP Eyes Team to Mull Japan Having Enemy Base Attack Capability

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday began preparations to establish a team to consider the possibility of the country possessing attack capabilities against enemy bases.

The move comes after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at a press conference on Thursday last week that he wants to have discussions on the country’s national security policy including the possession of such capabilities as a possibility, following the suspension of the plan to deploy the Aegis Ashore land-based missile defense system.

The team will comprise former defense ministers, such as Itsunori Onodera, now chairman of the LDP Research Commission on National Security and an advocate for possessing the strike capabilities. It is expected to compile a proposal on the matter by this summer. The ruling party has repeatedly urged the government to consider the possession of attack capabilities against enemy bases.

Meanwhile, Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of the LDP’s coalition partner Komeito, took a cautious stance on the plan. “We hope discussions on the matter will be held cautiously based on the long-standing view of the government,” Yamaguchi said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“The Japanese government has consistently taken the stance that Japan is permitted under the Constitution to possess the capabilities to attack enemy bases, but will not adopt a policy decision to possess them in practice,” he said.

