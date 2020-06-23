Riken Chief Lauds "Fugaku" Supercomputer Becoming World's Fastest

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, June 23 (Jiji Press)--Riken President Hiroshi Matsumoto on Tuesday welcomed the news that the "Fugaku" supercomputer has become the fastest such machine in the world, calling the feat a "glorious achievement."

Fugaku is being developed jointly by the Japanese government-linked research institute and other entities, including Fujitsu Ltd. <6702>, and was declared the most powerful supercomputer in the TOP500 and three other global ranking categories.

"I'm relieved and happy that we produced a glorious achievement," Matsumoto said at a press conference at the Riken Center for Computational Science (R-CCS) in the western Japan city of Kobe, where Fugaku is located.

"As the name suggests, it's powerful and has a wide range of abilities." Fugaku is an alternative name for Mount Fuji in Japanese. The 3,776-meter mountain in central Japan is the tallest peak in the country and is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

"Fugaku was developed to solve issues of great interest to society, and it wasn't made with the intent of clinching first place," R-CCS head Satoshi Matsuoka, who leads the Fugaku project, said. "Our efforts to achieve high performance in application to many areas led the machine to top the four lists."

