Peach Aviation to Open New Domestic Routes

Narita, Chiba Pref., June 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese budget airline Peach Aviation said Tuesday it will launch new services linking Narita International Airport near Tokyo with Kushiro, Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, and the southwestern city of Miyazaki on Aug. 1.

The unit of ANA Holdings Inc. <9202> will operate one round trip a day on each route.

The low-cost carrier also plans to increase flights connecting Narita and Amami on Amami-Oshima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, to two round trips a day between Aug. 7 and 16.

Peach Aviation is set to resume operations of all domestic flights on July 22 after service reductions caused by the coronavirus crisis.

“We will continue considering an expansion of domestic routes” to respond to latent demand for low-cost flights, Satoru Endo, chief corporate planning officer of Peach Aviation, said at a press conference.

