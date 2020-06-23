3rd-Sector Railways to Launch Joint Promotion Project

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--An association of so-called third-sector railway operators in Japan said Tuesday that it will launch a program to promote ridership, in which users can collect signatures and stamps at train stations of participating companies.

The project seeks to boost the number of train users and revitalize local economies at a time when the novel coronavirus outbreak is causing passenger traffic to tumble.

A total of 40 third-sector railway firms, operated on public-private partnerships, will participate in the initiative. In the campaign, users will collect signatures or stamps of different designs in their "tetsuincho," a small book, at designated stations. Tetsuincho is a railway version of "shuincho," a book for collecting stamps at Japanese shrines and temples.

Tetsuincho will sell for 2,200 yen, and the signatures and stamps will cost 300 yen or more each. Those collecting stamps or signatures from all 40 train operators can purchase a commemorative card with a unique serial number.

Tetsuincho will go on sale on July 10, mainly at stations of the participating companies. The association is partnering with Nippon Travel Agency Co. and Yomiuri Travel Service Co., both of which will sell special tours featuring the tetsuincho campaign.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]