Rohto to Start COVID-19 Stem Cell Clinical Trial

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Rohto Pharmaceutical Co. <4527> has said it will start in August a clinical trial for stem cell treatment of patients suffering severe symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

The Osaka-based drug maker will examine the effectiveness of the treatment by the end of 2021, with the goal of putting the method into practical use as early as possible in 2022 or later.

Adipose-derived stem cells will be cultured and administered to patients intravenously. The method is expected to be effective in curbing an excessive immune response and inflammation seen in severely ill patients of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus.

Clinical trials for stem cell-based COVID-19 treatments have been conducted overseas, with certain therapeutic efficacies being reported.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]