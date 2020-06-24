Japan Dodges Explosive COVID-19 Spread in "Nick of Time": Prof.

Newsfrom Japan

New York, June 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan managed to prevent an explosive spread of the novel coronavirus "in the nick of time," a Japanese professor at a British institute, said Tuesday.

This owed to authorities' requests in March for citizens to stay at home, Kenji Shibuya, director for the Institute for Population Health at King's College in London, said in a speech in an online seminar hosted by Jiji Press.

Still, the national death toll is not particularly small compared with other Asian countries and Japan's insufficient number of COVID-19 tests is an issue that needs to be addressed, he said.

"There is always a possibility that infection reignites" as countries worldwide are easing restrictions, Shibuya warned.

The success in containing the virus was largely determined by whether a country imposed lockdowns and other measures quickly enough and with the right timing, the professor said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]