Incumbent Mayors among Recipients of Cash from Ex-Min. Kawai

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Incumbent mayors in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, are among a total of 94 local politicians and others who were allegedly given cash by former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai over the July 2019 House of Councillors election, informed sources said Wednesday.

They are Yoshinori Tenma, mayor of the city of Mihara, and Hiroshi Kodama, mayor of the city of Akitakata, according to the sources.

The 94 individuals also include a former mayor of the Hiroshima town of Akiota, who resigned in April after admitting receiving an envelope containing 200,000 yen from Kawai in late April 2019 and donating the money to his political organization in late March this year, the sources said.

A Hiroshima prefectural assembly member who has served as chair of the assembly is suspected of having been given a total of 2 million yen. The assembly member said that a political fund report of his political party branch has been corrected.

Kawai did not talk about the issuance of a receipt for the cash, said the assembly member, who was questioned by public prosecutors on Sunday.

