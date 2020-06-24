55 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Fifty-five cases of novel coronavirus infection were newly confirmed in Tokyo on Wednesday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count exceeded 50 for the first time since May 5 and came to the highest level after the Japanese government lifted a state of emergency for the country's capital on May 25.

Across Japan, a total of 95 people newly tested positive for the coronavirus. In the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, 10 people were found to have the virus, including nine in a cluster of infections.

The cumulative death toll linked to the virus in Japan rose by four to 982, with the new fatalities reported in prefectures including Hokkaido and Tokyo.

Of the 55 people who newly tested positive in Tokyo, virus transmission routes have not been identified for 23. Meanwhile, 12 are host bar employees, who were found to have the coronavirus in group testing conducted by authorities including the government of Shinjuku Ward, home to one of the biggest night entertainment districts in Japan. Eight people are believed to have been infected in nightlife districts, including at facilities with hospitality services.

