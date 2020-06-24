Japan Starts Security Policy Review after Aegis Ashore Halt

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Wednesday started work to review its national security policy following a recent decision to suspend its plan to deploy the Aegis Ashore land-based missile defense system.

The focal point in the review will be the advisability of Japan possessing capabilities to attack enemy bases, after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe recently said that he wants to consider such a possibility as part of discussions on national security.

The review began at the day's meeting among Abe and three key cabinet ministers under the government's National Security Council. Defense Minister Taro Kono reported the suspension of the deployment plan for the U.S.-made missile interceptors, followed by discussions on how Japan should prepare for dealing with threats from ballistic missiles.

Initially, the government considered formally deciding to cancel the Aegis Ashore plan at the day's NSC meeting. But it put off the process as talks on the matter with the U.S. government are still underway.

The Japanese government will hold intensive discussions through the summer, planning to consider the first revision of its strategy on national security, compiled in 2013.

