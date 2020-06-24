Nissan to Launch 1st New Vehicle in Japan in Nearly 3 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. <7201> said Wednesday that it will launch the all-new Kicks compact SUV in Japan on Tuesday.

It is the first new Nissan vehicle to hit the domestic market since October 2017, excluding minivehicles, with engine displacements of up to 660 cc.

The major Japanese automaker, whose domestic sales have remained sluggish due to the lack of new model releases, aims to revive its performance with the introduction of the Kicks and more new vehicles.

Equipped with Nissan's unique hybrid technology, the Kicks features smooth acceleration and quiet driving. The Kicks, also furnished with cutting-edge safety systems, carries sticker prices starting at 2,759,900 yen.

The Kicks is Nissan's first completely new vehicle model for the domestic market in 10 years, excluding minivehicles.

