Retailers Trying to Minimize Contact to Prevent Virus Spread

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--To prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, convenience stores and restaurant chains in Japan are trying to minimize contact between customers and staff by promoting the use of self-checkout and cashless payments.

Starting on Wednesday, convenience store chain Lawson Inc. <2651> will run a two-month campaign to grant 1 point per 50 yen spent before tax to customers who use self-checkout machines, in addition to regular reward points.

Such extra points will be given to users of the Ponta point program, in which Lawson takes part, and mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo Inc.'s <9437> d Point program.

Seven-Eleven Japan Co. has joined hands with smartphone payment service PayPay, giving customers a chance to win points worth up to 100,000 yen by lot when they pay by the service in a one-month campaign from Wednesday.

FamilyMart Co. <8028> is also looking at a campaign to promote contactless payment.

