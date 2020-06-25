IOC Draws Up Steps to Simplify Tokyo Games

Newsfrom Japan

London, June 24 (Jiji Press)--The International Olympic Committee has proposed to international sports federations concrete measures to simplify the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, which has been postponed by one year to 2021 due to the novel coronavirus crisis, informed sources said Wednesday.

The proposals include reducing the number of spectator seats at competition venues and shortening the period of use of the venues, according to the sources.

Olympic officials will be asked to use public transport systems instead of dedicated cars for traveling from one place to another, the sources said.

The IOC is slated to finalize all competition venues and schedules for the Olympics on July 23, exactly one year before the opening ceremony of the postponed games is held.

The IOC and the organizing committee for the Tokyo Games are discussing measures to reduce additional costs stemming from the postponement that are believed to total hundreds of billions of yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]