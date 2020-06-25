SoftBank Group to "Steadily" Promote Fund Procurement

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--SoftBank Group Corp. <9984> Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son pledged Thursday that the company will promote fund procurement steadily under its 4.5-trillion-yen asset sale plan.

At a regular shareholders' meeting, Son reassured investors that the company has secured almost 80 pct of the funds planned to be procured under the plan.

"We will steadily carry out the rest," Son said, referring to the asset sale plan, which was compiled after the technology investor's financial standing deteriorated due to losses from its investment operations.

All items on the agenda, including the appointments of 13 board members, including Son, were approved by shareholders at the meeting.

Son answered questions from shareholders in an online conference.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]