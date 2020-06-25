Strong Quake Hits Eastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--A strong earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.1 hit eastern Japan on Thursday morning.

The temblor, which struck around 4:47 a.m. (7:47 p.m. Wednesday GMT), measured lower 5, the fifth-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, in the city of Asahi in the northeastern part of Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

It was likely an aftershock of the March 2011 massive earthquake that hit northeastern Japan, the agency said.

The focus of the latest quake was believed to be at a depth of 36 kilometers off the coast of Chiba Prefecture, near a boundary between an oceanic plate and a continental plate, according to the agency.

The quake did not cause tsunami.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]