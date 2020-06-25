Mihara Mayor to Resign over Kawais' Campaign Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Yoshinori Tenma, mayor of Mihara in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, is set to resign over a campaign scandal involving former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai and his wife, Anri, it was learned Thursday.

Tenma has notified the city assembly of his intention to leave office, according to assembly speaker Noriyuki Ninooka, who received a phone call from the mayor on Wednesday night.

The mayor is believed to be among local politicians and others who were allegedly handed cash from the Kawai side over the July 2019 House of Councillors election, in which Anri Kawai won a seat in the Hiroshima constituency.

The Kawais were arrested last week on suspicion of violating the public offices election law. They earlier resigned from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, but both remain as lawmakers.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]