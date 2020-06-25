Medical World Must Apologize for Eugenics Procedures: Panel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's medical community must apologize for its involvement in forced sterilizations under the now-defunct eugenic protection law, the Japanese Medical Science Federation said Thursday.

A federation panel for reviewing the issue said in a report that a heartfelt apology is needed as medical professionals were involved in the drawing up and execution of the law, which forced mainly people with disabilities to undergo surgeries or other steps for sterilization.

The panel also proposed the establishment of a body including many medical societies to review ethical issues regarding prenatal diagnoses, genome editing and other areas that may be closely linked to eugenics.

The report found that medical professionals were involved in forced sterilizations out of a false sense of mission, as many mistakenly believed that such procedures were necessary for the public interest due to the existence of the eugenic protection law. It added that, while some in the medical field questioned the forced sterilizations, "their voices were not strong enough toward the whole society."

The federation, comprising 136 medical societies such as the Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology, set up the panel in April 2019. It had held hearings from researchers in the field of psychiatry, obstetrics and gynecology as well as from people with disabilities.

