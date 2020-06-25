48 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Forty-eight cases of novel coronavirus infection were newly confirmed in Tokyo on Thursday, metropolitan government sources said.

The daily count exceeded 40 for the second straight day following the previous day's 55, which was the highest figure after the Japanese government lifted a state of emergency for Japan's capital on May 25.

Thursday's total includes some seven cases found in a group testing conducted by the office of Shinjuku Ward, home to one of the biggest nighttime entertainment districts in Japan, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters.

"I've been told that many of the cases are related to nightlife districts and familial clusters," Koike said.

The metropolitan government has adequate response systems, including medical care, she said.

