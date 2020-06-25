82 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Eighty-two cases of novel coronavirus infection were newly confirmed in Japan on Thursday, including 48 in Tokyo.

The daily count in Tokyo topped 40 for the second straight day. On Wednesday, the number of confirmed infection cases came to 55, the highest level after the central government lifted its coronavirus state of emergency for the Japanese capital on May 25.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, 21 of the 48 people are related to nightlife districts, including seven who were found positive through group testing conducted by the office of Shinjuku Ward for employees of host bars and other stores. Shinjuku is home to one of the biggest nighttime entertainment districts in Japan.

People in their 20s accounted for 20 of the total in Tokyo and those in their 30s for eight.

An analysis by experts found that Tokyo is not facing a second wave of infections as the number of people confirmed to have the virus is not increasing rapidly and hospitalized patients and patients in severe conditions are not on the rise, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said.

