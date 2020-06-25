Arrested Kawai Mentioned Abe during Cash Distribution

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai, who has been arrested for alleged vote-buying, mentioned Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's name when distributing cash last year, it was learned Thursday.

According to a town assembly member who was a senior official in the supporters' group for Kawai's wife, Anri, in her election campaign last summer, the 57-year-old former minister handed the assembly member 300,000 yen in cash, saying that it was "from Abe."

Kawai allegedly distributed cash to local politicians in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, in an attempt to buy votes for Anri, 46, in the July election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

Secretaries to Abe are said to have visited Hiroshima to support Anri's campaign.

The special unit of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office is questioning the town assembly member and others voluntarily over the distribution of 25.7 million yen in total by the Kawais allegedly to buy votes.

