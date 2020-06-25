Restaurant Sales in Japan Drop 32.2 Pct in May

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Restaurant sales in Japan in May fell 32.2 pct from a year before on an all-store basis, down for the third consecutive month, the Japan Food Service Association said Thursday.

The figure was slightly better than the record drop of 39.6 pct in April, as some eating and drinking places reopened after the government lifted its coronavirus state of emergency in stages in May.

Many establishments offering alcoholic drinks, such as pubs and "izakaya" dining bars, stayed in dire straits.

Sales at pubs and beer parlors plunged 95.9 pct, same as in April, while izakaya sales plummeted 88.5 pct, a shade better than the month before.

Family restaurants saw their sales fall 49.4 pct. While many continued to operate on shorter hours, demand for takeout and delivery foods helped improve sales compared with the previous month.

