H.I.S. Stops New Grad Hiring for Spring 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese travel agency H.I.S. Co. <9603> has stopped the hiring of students graduating and joining the workforce in spring 2021 as the novel coronavirus wreaked havoc to and clouded the course of the company’s business environment.

The decision came after H.I.S. suspended its recruiting activities in late March due to the virus outbreak. Students who had applied for positions at the company were told about the recruitment cancellation through a website dedicated for job seekers.

H.I.S. initially planned to hire about 600 new graduates for joining the company in spring 2021.

The travel agency will not cancel informal job offers it has already made for several tens of students.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of 3.4 billion yen for the six months to April, against a net profit of 4.9 billion in the same period a year before. It will close 80 to 90 outlets in Japan over the next 12 months in an effort to improve profitability.

