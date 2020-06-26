Shareholders' Meetings Peak in Japan amid Virus Outbreak

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--The season for shareholders' meetings of Japanese companies hit its peak on Friday, with a variety of measures adopted to prevent participants from being infected with the new coronavirus.

According to a tally by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, 747 companies, or 33 pct of TSE-listed companies with their annual books closed at the end of March, held their shareholders' meetings on Friday.

To protect those attending the meetings amid the virus outbreak, companies checked their temperatures and asked participants to use alcohol-based sanitizers.

At Sony Corp.'s <6758> meeting, three proposals were approved, including one to revise its articles of incorporation to change its name to Sony Group Corp. next April.

Sony President Kenichiro Yoshida stressed that the name change, which comes with organizational changes, "will promote the evolution of each business division."

