U.S. Downgrades Japan's Rating over Human Trafficking

Washington, June 25 (Jiji Press)--The United States has downgraded its rating on Japan regarding protection for human trafficking victims by one notch, from the highest Tier 1 to Tier 2 on a four-level scale, an annual report showed Thursday.

Japan's rating fell to Tier 2 for the first time in three years.

The Japanese government "does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking but is making significant efforts to do so," the Department of State's latest Trafficking in Persons Report said.

The Japanese authorities failed to identify any trafficking case among foreign technical trainees working in the country, despite "persisting reports of forced labor" among such migrants, according to the report.

It said that "the government did not fully implement legally mandated screening procedures aimed at blocking foreign-based labor recruitment agencies from charging excessive fees--a key driver of debt-based coercion" among such foreign trainees.

