105 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--A total of 105 novel coronavirus infection cases were newly confirmed across Japan on Friday, with the daily number reaching triple digits for the first time since May 14.

Of the total, 54 were in Tokyo, with 40 of the infected people in the Japanese capital in their 20s or 30s, according to metropolitan government officials. Thirty-one cases were related to nightlife districts.

In Tokushima Prefecture, a woman in her 20s tested positive for the virus, marking the first infection case in the western prefecture since April 21. The Tokushima prefectural government believes that she became infected in the western Japan city of Osaka. During her stay in the city on June 15-16, the woman visited a host club.

In the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, five people were found with the virus. Four of them were linked to a restaurant offering a daytime karaoke service in the city of Otaru.

