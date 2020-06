Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Friday that it has newly confirmed 54 cases of the novel coronavirus, bouncing back from the previous day's 48 new cases.

Forty of the 54 newly infected people, or over 70 pct, are in their 20s or 30s, according to metropolitan government officials.

