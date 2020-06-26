Shizuoka Pref., JR Tokai Deadlocked over Maglev Shinkansen

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, June 26 (Jiji Press)--The heads of the Shizuoka prefectural government and Central Japan Railway Co. <9022>, or JR Tokai, failed to reach a conclusion on Friday on the restart of construction for the company's ultrahigh-speed magnetic levitation Shinkansen train line in the central Japan prefecture.

The inconclusive outcome could set back the railway operator's plan to begin operations of the maglev Shinkansen line between Tokyo and Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, by 2027.

Shizuoka Governor Heita Kawakatsu and JR Tokai President Shin Kaneko held a meeting at the prefectural government office in a bid to break the deadlock over the construction plan. Kawakatsu, however, avoided making a clear statement on the issue at the meeting.

JR Tokai has been calling on Shizuoka to allow the resumption of preparatory construction work for a tunnel under the Southern Alps. The prefecture has been concerned about the environmental impact of the tunnel, notably a potential decrease in groundwater flows into the Oi River in the prefecture.

Work for setting up a construction yard to place machinery and materials for the tunnel excavation has been at a standstill since May last year, as Kawakatsu did not give it the green light.

