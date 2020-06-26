Kyoto Univ. Reveals Funds Scandal Involving Noted Primatologist
Kyoto, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Kyoto University said Friday that it has detected 34 cases of research fund misappropriation involving renowned primatologist Tetsuro Matsuzawa and three others.
A total of about 506 million yen was improperly paid out, including at the university's Primate Research Institute in Inuyama, Aichi Prefecture. The misappropriation cases include a fictitious deal with a supplier and a loss compensation scheme, according to the university.
Matsuzawa, who served as director of the primatology institute from 2006 to 2012, is known for his research with a chimpanzee named Ai.
He was selected as the 2013 Person of Cultural Merit for unravelling the evolutionary origin of human recognition and behavior.
