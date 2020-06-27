Furusato Nozei Operator Warned by Japan FTC

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Fair Trade Commission on Friday issued a warning to Satofull Co. over its failure to reflect last year’s consumption tax hike in the prices of return gifts it bought for the country’s “furusato nozei” hometown tax donation program.

The antitrust watchdog said that the Tokyo-based company, which operates a website for the furusato nozei system, violated the special measures law for ensuring smooth consumption tax pass-on after hikes in the rate of the tax.

Satofull had failed to pay some 4.9 million yen in the tax as of February this year. The company paid the full amount later.

The FTC ordered the company to take measures to prevent such nonpayment from happening again. The tax rate was raised to 10 pct from 8 pct on Oct. 1, 2019.

Satofull, founded in July 2014, does furusato nozei-related work, such as receiving donations, as well as procuring return gifts and sending them to the donors, on behalf of over 700 local governments.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]