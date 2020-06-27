Services to Break with "Hanko" Seal System Drawing Attention

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Services that allow users to affix seals and conclude contracts online are attracting attention in Japan at a time when many companies are promoting teleworking amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

A growing number of people started working from home amid the virus crisis, but many of them still need to go to their offices to check paper documents and stamp "hanko" personal seals on them.

The services are aimed at promoting the use of electronic seals and online contracting services to break away from Japan's traditional hanko culture, involving the use of personal seals to make documents official.

According to a survey released by Adobe K.K. in March, over 60 pct of respondents said they had to go to their offices to check documents and stamp hanko during the time they were asked to work from home.

The Japanese government is stepping up reviews of regulations regarding the hanko system, which is said to be disrupting efforts to promote teleworking.

