Japan to Beef Up Screenings of Foreign Students, Researchers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s government plans to tighten screenings for accepting foreign students and researchers, in order to prevent leaks of the country’s advanced technologies abroad.

The plan is included in a draft of its fiscal 2020 integrated innovation strategy, compiled at a meeting Friday of a relevant government council headed by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga. The cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to approve the strategy in mid-July.

The draft warned, “Leaks of technological information and talent have already occurred as a result of active information collection by countries.”

It called for “cooperation among relevant ministries and agencies in reviewing how visas are offered and immigration is managed,” while showing the government’s willingness to back up efforts by universities, research institutes and businesses to strengthen their internal management regimes, including on access to sensitive and confidential technological information.

Under the strategy, the government will require domestic researchers applying for public research subsidies to disclose information such as whether they are receiving foreign funding. It will also consider specific measures for the scheme, such as revoking decisions to grant the subsidies for those whose applications include false information.

