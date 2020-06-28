Tourism Industry Steps Up Efforts to Bring Back Crowds

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's tourism industry, hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic, is working hard to bring back the bustle through various efforts.

As the Japanese government has fully lifted its request for voluntary restrictions on travel across prefectural borders, the industry is also focused on measures to prevent a further spread of the virus, in order to attract more tourists.

A hotel that allows guests to reserve an entire house opened in May on the outskirts of Sapporo, the capital of the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido.

The hotel has quickly become popular as people are able to stay at the houses without coming into contact with other guests or hotel employees.

Check-in and checkout procedures are done through a tablet-type device located in front the entrance area of each building.

