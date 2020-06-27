Replicated Manga Mecca Tokiwaso to Open as Museum on July 7

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--A museum replicating Tokiwaso, a now-demolished apartment building where the legendary late manga artist Osamu Tezuka and others lived in their younger days, will open in Tokyo's Toshima Ward on July 7.

The ward office hopes that the museum will serve as a hub to spread manga and anime culture.

Tezuka lived in the wooden apartment between 1953 and 1954.

Later, Fujio Fujiko, Shotaro Ishinomori and other manga titans of the Showa era (1926-1989) moved into the apartment to immerse themselves in creative activities.

Although the aging building was torn down in 1982, the apartment is known as a mecca among manga fans.

