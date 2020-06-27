Abe Cabinet's Approval Rate Rises to 40.3 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--The public approval rate for the cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe rose 2.2 percentage points from May to 40.3 pct this month, while the disapproval rate fell 2.2 points to 59.1 pct, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed Saturday.

The disapproval rate staying relatively high can be partly attributed to the arrests on June 18 of former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai and his wife, Anri, for allegedly violating the public offices election law.

In the latest poll, conducted through mail, 54.8 pct of its respondents said they do not appreciate the government's response to the COVID-19 epidemic, while 44.2 pct said they do.

The full lifting of a state of emergency over the epidemic late last month was seen as "appropriate" by 50.3 pct, "too early" by 36.7 pct and "too late" by 11.2 pct.

The government's over-230-trillion-yen emergency economic package to tackle the COVID-19 crisis was considered "not sufficient" by 50.8 pct and "sufficient" by 46.2 pct.

