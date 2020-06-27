Tokyo Confirms 57 New Cases of COVID-19

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Saturday that it has newly confirmed 57 people to be positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The daily count in the Japanese capital topped 50 for the second straight day and hit the highest level since the country's COVID-19 emergency was fully lifted on May 25.

