INTERVIEW: JTB to Promote Digitization amid Virus Crisis

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--JTB Corp. will promote the digitization of its operations and services to deal with changes in society caused by the new coronavirus crisis, Eijiro Yamakita, who will become president of the major Japanese travel agency on Tuesday, has said in an interview.

The company will consider new services, such as online travel consultations and remote travel guides.

With the new coronavirus limiting physical exchanges, "digitization and virtualization will be promoted," Yamakita said.

JTB has already started online consultations for resort weddings and plans to expand such services for travel products.

Utilizing video images, the company will offer virtual trip services remotely escorted by bus and tour guides.

