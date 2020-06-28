One Year On, Japan's Commercial Whaling in Viability Struggle

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan has escaped major protests from the international community over commercial whaling it resumed a year ago for the first time in 31 years, while Japanese vessels have enjoyed good catches.

But consumption of whale meat, no longer often found in household dining tables, has not recovered smoothly.

Whalers aim to grow out of reliance on subsidies to achieve self-supporting management, but the outbreak of the new coronavirus is standing in their way.

In the wholesale market in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, minke whales caught in coastal waters off the Shimokita Peninsula were traded from mid-April to mid-June.

Unlike years of research whaling for scientific purposes, meat from whales carved soon after capture is fresh and perfect for sashimi. Red meat, a key part, initially sold for 3,000 to 4,000 yen per kilogram.

