60 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--Sixty new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in Tokyo on Sunday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count in the Japanese capital topped 50 for the third straight day and hit the highest level since the 87 marked on May 4. It stood at the highest level since the country's state of emergency over COVID-19 was fully lifted on May 25.

Of Sunday's total, 31 were linked to nightlife, including 18 male companions at so-called host clubs.

People in their 20s and 30s accounted for three-quarters of the total. Due to the concentration of infection cases among young people, experts believe that a second wave of infections has not occurred, according to the metropolitan government.

In the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, 17 people tested positive for the coronavirus, also the highest figure since the end of the virus emergency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]