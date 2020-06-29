Demand for Library E-Book Rental Services Surging in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--Demand has been growing rapidly for electronic book rental services offered by public libraries in Japan amid the coronavirus crisis.

The popularity came as such services, which were available even when libraries were shut due to the virus outbreak, allow users to avoid the three Cs of closed, crowded and close-contact settings, seeking not to contract COVID-19.

Some public libraries rushed to introduce e-books to meet demand from people unable to visit in person.

The rental services allow users to browse e-books on library websites that can be accessed with identification codes and passwords. The number of people who can read the same e-book at a time is limited. Reservations can be made for borrowing such digital books.

According to the Association for E-publishing Business Solution, e-book rental services were available at libraries operated by 94 municipalities, or some 7 pct of all municipalities in the country, as of April.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]