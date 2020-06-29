COVID-19 Prevention Measures at Tokyo Disney Parks Shown

Newsfrom Japan

Urayasu, Chiba Pref., June 29 (Jiji Press)--Oriental Land Co. <4661> demonstrated to the media Monday measures put in place to prevent COVID-19 infection at its Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks ahead of their reopening set for Wednesday.

The company will limit the number of visitors to the parks in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, to half of normal levels and suspend shows and parades to avoid creating crowds.

Visitors will not be able to interact with Mickey Mouse and other characters, who are expected to wave hands to their fans from a distance.

Oriental Land will urge visitors to wear face masks. For heatstroke prevention, masks can be taken off when visitors are away from each other.

It will put marks to help visitors keep a distance from each other while lining up for attractions. The number of people will be limited on each ride.

