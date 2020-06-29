Not to Issue Virus State of Emergency Soon Again: Suga

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is unlikely to declare a state of emergency over the novel coronavirus epidemic soon again, following a recent surge in new infection cases in Tokyo, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga suggested Monday.

"We don't think that the uptrend represents a situation requiring the government to issue a state of emergency again immediately or request the public to refrain from travel across prefectural borders," the top government spokesman told a news conference.

On Sunday, 60 infection cases were newly confirmed in Tokyo. The daily figure topped 50 for three days in a row and was the highest level after an emergency declaration by the government was lifted for the Japanese capital on May 25.

The state of emergency was initially issued for Tokyo and six other prefectures on April 7 and was expanded nationwide later that month. It was fully lifted in May in stages.

On a report from the Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering that the cumulative number of novel coronavirus cases has topped 10 million worldwide, Suga said, "We'll continue to thoroughly implement border controls and take necessary measures to prevent the virus from entering Japan from abroad."

