Japan's 1st COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial to Start Tues.

Osaka, June 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese pharmaceutical startup AnGes Inc. is set to begin on Tuesday the nation's first clinical trial for a vaccine for the COVID-19 disease from the novel coronavirus.

The vaccine was developed jointly by the company based in the city of Ibaraki, Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, and Osaka University. In the world, the race to develop COVID-19 vaccines has been led by Western countries and China.

The Japanese government is offering unprecedentedly extensive support for the development of COVID-19 vaccines to counter a potential second wave of infections, aiming to secure vaccines for 200,000 people.

According to AnGes, 30 people will be given the vaccine in the trial at Osaka City University Hospital. By around October, the number of participants in the trial will be increased to around 500, as the company aims to obtain government approval for the vaccine as early as possible.

To be tested in the trial is a so-called DNA vaccine. Participants will be injected with part of the replicated DNA of the novel coronavirus to help them acquire immunity.

