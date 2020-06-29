Japan Team to Start iPS Clinical Trial for Neck Cancer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Chiba University and government-linked research body Riken said Monday they will launch a clinical trial to treat head and neck cancer using killer cells produced from induced pluripotent stem, or iPS, cells.

In the trial led by doctors, the two institutes will create natural killer T, or NKT, cells, which attack cancer cells, from iPS cells and inject them into patients.

This will be the first clinical trial or research in Japan to use cells made from iPS cells for cancer treatment. Also, an injection of iPS cell-derived NKT cells into humans will be the first in the world.

The trial will be conducted by a team including Chiba University professor Shinichiro Motohashi.

"We're trying to establish a new cancer therapy," said Motohashi, a tumor immunology specialist.

