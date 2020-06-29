Japan Team to Start iPS Clinical Trials for Neck Cancer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--Chiba University and Japanese government-affiliated research institute Riken said Monday that they will launch clinical trials for treating head and neck cancer using killer cells produced from induced pluripotent stem, or iPS, cells.

In the trials led by doctors, the Japanese university and Riken will create natural killer T, or NKT, cells, which attack cancer cells, from iPS cells and inject them into patients.

This will be the first clinical trial or research in Japan to use cells made from iPS cells for cancer treatment. Also, transplanting iPS cell-derived NKT cells will be the first in the world.

