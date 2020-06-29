Incumbent Koike Runs ahead of Other Candidates in Tokyo Governor Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--Incumbent Yuriko Koike is leading in the final stages of the Tokyo governor race, Jiji Press has learned.

Ahead of Sunday's voting, Koike, 67, is taking leads over Kenji Utsunomiya, former president of the Japan Federation of Bar Associations, Taro Yamamoto, leader of small political party Reiwa Shinsengumi, Taisuke Ono, former vice governor of Kumamoto Prefecture, and other candidates.

She is broadening her support among voters loyal to the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, which form the ruling coalition in national politics, on top of swing voters.

Failing to field their own candidates in the capital's gubernatorial election, the two ruling parties have let their members vote for anyone they favor.

But Toshihiro Nikai, the LDP kingpin serving as the party's secretary-general, has thrown his "full support" behind Koike, and Komeito chief Natsuo Yamaguchi has clarified has stance of "effectively" supporting her.

