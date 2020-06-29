May Auto Output in Japan Dives 61.8 Pct amid Virus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--Combined automobile production in Japan by eight major domestic makers in May plunged 61.8 pct from a year before to 287,502 units amid the novel coronavirus crisis, data from the companies showed Monday.

The pace of drop accelerated from the 46.7 pct decline in April.

The dismal showing in May resulted from the suspensions of many automobile factories following a slump in demand due to the virus crisis.

All eight makers suffered year-on-year falls. Domestic production dived 57.0 pct to 122,744 units at industry leader Toyota Motor Corp. <7203>.

