May Auto Output in Japan Dives Record 61.8 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--Combined Japanese automobile production by eight major makers in May plunged a record 61.8 pct from a year before to 287,502 units amid the novel coronavirus crisis, data from the companies showed Monday.

The decline accelerated from April's 46.7 pct, exceeding the previous record drop marked in April 2011 the month after a 9.0-magnitude earthquake and tsunami mainly hit northeastern Japan.

The dismal showing in May resulted from the suspensions of many auto factories following a slump in demand due to the COVID-19 crisis.

All eight makers suffered year-on-year falls. Domestic production dived 57.0 pct to 122,744 units at industry leader Toyota Motor Corp. <7203>.

Mazda Motor Corp. <7261> suffered the steepest decline at 83.6 pct, followed by Mitsubishi Motors Corp. <7211> with an 81.7 pct fall.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]