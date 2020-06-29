58 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--Fifty-eight cases of novel coronavirus infection were newly confirmed in Tokyo on Monday, metropolitan government sources said.

The daily count topped 50 for the fourth consecutive day while the number was lower than the 60 cases found in Tokyo on Sunday, which was the highest figure after the Japanese government's state of emergency over the epidemic was lifted for the Japanese capital on May 25.

