Hitachi to Offer Service Measuring Workers' Happiness

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Hitachi Ltd. <6501> said Monday that it will begin a service that measures the happiness of employees to create positive working environments.

The company has developed a smartphone app that can measure levels of happiness from subconscious movements of the body.

The service will be offered by Happiness Planet, a company that Hitachi will launch on July 20.

Hitachi analyzed a large amount of data on people's body movements and found patterns unique to the feeling of happiness, such as stronger shaking.

The app will detect such movements through acceleration sensors in users' smartphones and wearable devices to quantify the degree of happiness.

